Rita Moreno wore her 1962 Oscars dress again

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:23 PM ET, Sun March 4, 2018

Actress Rita Moreno arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
(CNN)There is going vintage and then there is Rita Moreno.

The legendary actress donned the same dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962 to Sunday's 90th Academy Awards.
Moreno wore the black and gold gown when she won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the musical film "West Side Story."
(L-R) George Chakiris, Greer Garson, Rita Moreno and Maximilian Schell pose with their Oscars at the 1962 Academy Awards.
Moreno is one of only a dozen performers to hold the EGOT designation, having won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.
    Earlier the "One Day at a Time" star told E!'s Ryan Seacrest that the skirt was made from a material traditionally used to make Japanese kimonos.
    "I thought it would tarnish," she said. "It's been hanging in my closet."