Time's Up montage at Oscars show celebrates women and diversity

(CNN) Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra took the stage on Oscar night to deliver a message to Hollywood and beyond: Time's up.

The three women are among the more than 60 who have accused the disgraced film producer of sexual assault or harassment that took place over the course of three decades. Weinstein has consistently denied all accusations of nonconsensual sex, but the allegations against him sparked a reckoning in Hollywood that took center stage at the Dolby Theater during Sunday's Academy Awards.

The woman stood together and spoke about the #MeToo movement that has swept Hollywood over the past several months and pointed out that this is not an issue that solely affects the movie industry.

"This year many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long but slowly a new path has emerged," Sciorra said.

