What to expect at the Academy Awards

Politics and an unpredictable best picture competition are poised to take center stage on Sunday at the 90th Academy Awards.

What to expect at the Oscars red carpet

Meryl Streep is nominated for her 21st Academy Award for her performance in 'The Post'

Black-tie attire is recommended, but black gowns are optional this time around. The women behind the Time's Up campaign against sexual harassment aren't planning an organized demonstration prior to the Oscars, but organizers say there will be a "moment" during the broadcast in recognition of the movement.