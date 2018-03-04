Kimmel's Oscars movie theater stunt a hit

(CNN) They came to see a preview of "A Wrinkle in Time" and ended up meeting movie stars.

Jimmy Kimmel surprised a group of moviegoers, who had been invited to a special screening of the upcoming Disney film, by bringing several Oscar attendees with him to the movie theater next door.

Ansel Elgort, Mark Hamill, Emily Blunt, Lupita Nyong'o, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Margot Robbie, Lin Manuel Miranda and Guillermo del Toro joined Kimmel and his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez to the delight of the audience.

Kimmel and "Wonder Woman" star Gadot stepped onto the movie theater's stage and the audience went wild.

"I have an announcement to make," Kimmel said. "You are live on the Oscars right now."

