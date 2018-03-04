Jordan Peele is first black screenwriter to win best original screenplay

(CNN) Jordan Peele's "Get Out" has placed him in the Oscar history books.

Peele was crowned the winner in the the best original screenplay race at Sunday's Academy Awards, making him the first black screenwriter to receive the honor.

In his speech, Peele thanked the people "who raised my voice and let me make this movie."

Heading into Sunday, Peele and his film were nominated for a total of four awards, including best picture.

Only four black film writers have been nominated in the best original screenplay category in Oscars' 90-year history: Suzanne de Passe ("Lady Sings the Blues," 1972), Spike Lee ("Do the Right Thing," 1989) John Singleton ("Boyz n the Hood," 1991) and Peele.

Read More