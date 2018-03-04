Breaking News

Daniela Vega becomes first openly trans presenter in Oscar history

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 10:44 PM ET, Sun March 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

the shape of water como se realizo la pelicula relacion con mundo real pkg miguel angel antonanzas_00004425
the shape of water como se realizo la pelicula relacion con mundo real pkg miguel angel antonanzas_00004425

    JUST WATCHED

    Oscars 2018 by the numbers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Oscars 2018 by the numbers 01:48

(CNN)Daniela Vega, the star of Oscar-winning film "A Fantastic Woman," made Oscar history on Sunday, becoming the first openly transgender person to present at the big ceremony.

Vega introduced a performance by Sufjan Stevens, whose song "Mystery of Love" from the "Call Me By Your Name" was nominated for best original song.
RELATED: Oscar nominee 'A Fantastic Woman' bridges cultural divide
On stage, Vega seemed to acknowledge the importance of her presence on stage.
    "Thank you so much for this moment," she said before introducing Stevens.
    Read More
    The unprecedented moment came on a big night for Vega.
    "A Fantastic Woman," a Chilean film about a trans woman mourning the death of her partner, won the award for best foreign language film.