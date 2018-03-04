Seoul (CNN) South Korean President Moon Jae-in is sending a high-level delegation Monday that includes his spy chief and top security adviser for talks in North Korea's capital of Pyongyang.

The 10-member group will focus on inter-Korean relations and establishing conditions for a US-North Korean dialogue on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's Blue House said in a statement.

National Security Chief Chung Eui-yong will lead the 10-member delegation, spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.

The delegation includes national intelligence service chief, Suh Hoon; vice minister of unification, Chun Hae-sung; deputy director of the national intelligence service, Kim Sang-gyun; and deputy director of the Blue House, Yun Gyeong-young.

The delegation will fly into Pyongyang on a special flight Monday afternoon, and stay for one night.