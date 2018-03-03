Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

Updated 11:36 AM ET, Sat March 3, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)How one bullet shattered a body and a family. Inside the secret lives of functioning heroin addicts. A smuggler's advice. Settle in with the best in-depth stories from CNN.

'Don't struggle if you're raped'

A people smuggler in Nigeria delivered a chilling message to an undercover CNN reporter posing as a migrant hoping to reach Europe.

Inside the secret lives of functioning heroin addicts

    They're not slumped in alleyways with used needles by their sides. They hold down jobs, pay the bills and fool the people around them.
    Read More

    How one bullet shattered a body and a family

    More than 1,100 shots were fired at the Las Vegas concert massacre in October. Here's how just one nearly destroyed a young mother. And how it's relevant in the gun debate.

    Las Vegas massacre survivors tackle gun violence to escape a life sentence of terror

    A text or news alert can send them back to the worst night of their lives. But they have found voice and purpose since their tragedy.

    Opinion: Seeing your world - and your love - on screen matters

    &#39;Call Me By Your Name&#39; - CNN Oscar Watch_00014903
    The creative ambitions of two groundbreaking films, "Black Panther" and "Call Me By Your Name," revolutionize how moviegoers see love and everyday life, says Peniel Joseph.

    Opinion: When it comes to depicting disability, Hollywood keeps 'cripping up'

    Deaf writer Sara Novic writes that Hollywood continues to fail at representing the disabled community honestly and accurately.

    Opinion: The line that rips through people's lives

    A Q&A with Francisco Cantu, author of "The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border," in which he tries to reckon with his role in the ways US border policy has tried to weaponize the landscape he loves.