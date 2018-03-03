(CNN) At least six people have been killed in a ferocious storm that hammered the Northeast with powerful winds, relentless rain and historic flooding.

The nor'easter moved out to sea Saturday, but not before it knocked out power to more than 900,000 customers from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

"People in these homes need to plan for a prolonged outage," Kurt Schwartz, director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, said Friday night. "This is a multi-day restoration event."

By late Saturday the number of customers without electricity had been reduced to around 607,000, with more than 250,000 of those in Massachusetts.

The flooding is "the worst that we've seen in years," said Capt. John Dougan of the Quincy, Massachusetts Police Department, which had carried out more than 250 rescues between 8 a.m. Friday and midmorning Saturday. "We're seeing homes underwater, their basements were flooded out, the electricity was off."

Read More