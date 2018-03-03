Slow-moving nor'easter kills 5, knocks out power in several states

(CNN) A deadly storm that hammered the Northeast with relentless rain, snow and powerful winds slowly moved away Saturday -- but its effects will linger for days.

The nor'easter has killed at least five people, caused massive flooding and knocked out power for more than 1 million customers from Virginia to New England.

Those affected by power outages will not get relief immediately.

"People in these homes need to plan for a prolonged outage," Kurt Schwartz, director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, said Friday night. "This is a multi-day restoration event."

The storm morphed into a "bomb cyclone" after undergoing the so-called bombogenesis Friday, slamming much of the Northeast with heavy snow and rain. Significant coastal flooding and even hurricane-force winds hit New England.

