Now a charity run in his name has multiplied his mission by thousands, wiping out the lunch debt of every student at all 56 schools in Minnesota's St. Paul Public Schools, where Castile worked.

Pam Fergus, the Metro State University educator who runs the fund with her students, dropped off a check for about $35,000 this week at the school district's office, she told CNN.

The money will clear every cent families owe for school lunches. That's important because until the debt is paid, students' caregivers cannot submit paperwork to request free to reduced-price lunches, based on need, Fergus said.

"They just keep accruing the debt, every day getting (further and further) into debt," she said, adding that some families owed as much as $1,000.

'The pocket's gotten pretty deep'

The Philando fund has far surpassed its $5,000 goal. It stood at $107,000 before this week's check cleared, with about 3,000 donations ranging from $1.50 to $1,000 each.

"The pocket's gotten pretty deep," Fergus said.

In an open letter to Castile in December, when the kitty hit six figures -- just 124 days after it launched -- Fergus vowed to "continue to honor your integrity and spirit."

"Across the country, people are discussing 'lunch-shaming,' " she wrote. "We are discussing the embarrassment a child suffers when parents cannot afford lunch. Your spirit is moving to change that issue."

As for a new goal, Fergus hopes the charity campaign ends only when no family struggles to pay for school lunch and when Castile's legacy of love -- rather than his violent death, the aftermath of which was broadcast in real time by his girlfriend on Facebook Live -- becomes the first thing people think about when they hear his name, she said.

"I don't know how much it would take to help the whole state of Minnesota," Fergus said. "There is no end goal. Basically, I want a million bucks in there."