Rescuers use bare hands to dig out man buried in avalanche

(CNN) Rescuers used bare hands and shovels to dig out a man buried in snow after an avalanche hit a ski resort in California.

The avalanche struck five people Friday at a resort in Olympic Valley, leaving one hospitalized with a serious lower body injury, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Heather Turning was spending her birthday on the slopes snowboarding when the avalanche hit. She was one of the people who helped in the rescue.

"It looked like a blazing cloud of snow coming down," she said. "It went pretty fast."

As the avalanche settled, she heard a woman yelling, "my husband, my husband!"

