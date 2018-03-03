Army mishandled bomb-sniffing dogs' adoptions, Pentagon watchdog says

(CNN) The Army mishandled the adoptions of bomb-sniffing dogs that served in Operation Enduring Freedom, the Department of Defense inspector general says in a new report.

More than 200 dogs served alongside American soldiers in Afghanistan from February 2011 to February 2014 as part of the Tactical Explosive Detector Dog program to combat the surge in improvised explosive devices. But when the program was abruptly ended in 2014, the Army gave its managers less than two months to transition the four-legged war heroes out of that role, the report, released Thursday, found.

"In its haste to transfer dogs to law-enforcement agencies and to adopt other dogs out to civilians, the Army failed to vet some potential recipients," the report said.

The Army did not always follow the recommendations of veterinarians at Fort Bragg, who screened the dogs for medical and adoption suitability, according to the report.

In one instance included in the report, the Army signed off on allowing a family with children to adopt a dog that possibly had undergone biting training. The Army also allowed a dog with "canine PTSD" to live with a separate family with children. The dog was transferred to a local sheriff's department nine days later.

