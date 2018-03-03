Law enforcement: Man shot himself outside White House

(CNN) A man shot himself in front of the White House on Saturday, a law enforcement source told CNN.

"Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse," the Secret Service tweeted.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. They are scheduled to return to Washington on Saturday night for the annual Gridiron Club Dinner.

"We are aware of the incident," deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. "The President has been briefed. I refer you to the Secret Service for any more information."

The Secret Service tweeted an update on the situation moments later: "No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse."

