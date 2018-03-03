Dems in Jefferson's home state change name of Jefferson-Jackson dinner

(CNN) Virginia is joining the list of state Democratic organizations changing the name of an important annual fundraiser known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner, named after two presidents who owned slaves.

The new name will be the Blue Commonwealth Gala, Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker announced Saturday at the party's central committee meeting in Richmond. The old name paid tribute to Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson, who are credited as two of the founders of the Democratic Party.

Swecker told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the name change will indicate the dinner is "more inclusive and reflective of a fair commonwealth."

Several states have changed the name of their dinners, including Utah in 2007, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Some did so in 2015, a year that saw a mass killing at an African-American church in South Carolina and fights over the Confederate battle flag.

Presidents Jefferson and Jackson both owned plantations and slaves.

Read More