WaPo: Stormy Daniels' lawyer almost called off agreement with Trump lawyer

Washington (CNN) The porn star known as Stormy Daniels threatened to call off a nondisclosure agreement with President Donald Trump's lawyer weeks before the election, The Washington Post reports, citing an email from Daniels' lawyer obtained by the newspaper.

Trump's personal legal counsel, Michael Cohen, agreed to pay the woman, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reportedly in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump several years prior.

But according to the Post, an email from Clifford's lawyer, Keith Davidson, on October 17, 2016, shows Clifford's lawyer threatening to end the nondisclosure deal. At that point, the payment had not arrived, the newspaper said.

Shortly after, a second email to Cohen from Davidson obtained by the newspaper said: "Please be advised that my client deems her settlement agreement canceled and void."

Ten days after those emails, another email shows Daniels received a $130,000 payment, according to the Post.