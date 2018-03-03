Roy Moore asks for donations to cover legal expenses

Washington (CNN) Roy Moore, the beleaguered former Senate candidate from Alabama, is asking supporters for donations to help cover his legal expenses.

"My resources have been depleted and I have struggled to make ends meet, but I have not lost my faith in our God, who is our true source of strength and will never leave or forsake us," Moore wrote in a Facebook post

On Thursday, Moore's campaign Facebook page posted link to a page for donations along with a message describing legal costs from "another vicious attack from lawyers in Washington D.C. and San Francisco who have hired one of the biggest firms in Birmingham Alabama," who he says are bringing forth "another legal action against me and ensure that I never fight again."

"I have lawyers who want to help but they are not without cost and besides their fees, legal expenses could run over $100,000. I have had to establish a "legal defense fund, anything you give will be appreciated," read his message, which was previously reported by The Washington Post.

Moore ran and lost against the Democratic candidate, Sen. Doug Jones, in the Alabama special election last year, but was highly controversial and faced allegations that he had sexually abused teens, claims which he has repeatedly denied.

