Trump, RNC to launch major donor push

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee will unveil a significant donor program this weekend as preparation for upcoming elections.

Capping a tumultuous week for the White House, the initiative will be launched by the Trump campaign and the RNC at the committee's donor retreat on Saturday, RNC's Ryan Mahoney told CNN.

The plan will raise funds for Trump's reelection bid, the RNC and the upcoming midterm elections, Mahoney said. The program has various levels for donors depending on the size of their donations, including one group titled the "Trump Train" for those who give $25,000 and another called the "45 Club" for those who raise $45,000 or more, he confirmed to CNN.

Earlier this week, Trump tapped Brad Parscale to head his 2020 re-election campaign despite the election being nearly three years away. Parscale was the digital media director for Trump's 2016 campaign.