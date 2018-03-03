Trump's most ridiculous celebrity twitter rants, ranked

(CNN) Sandwiched between* tweets touting a coming trade war, President Donald Trump on Friday used some of his morning "executive time" to complain about Alec Baldwin.

Trump responded (or so it seems) to that with this:

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!

*Trump actually attempted to begin the day with the Baldwin jab, but because that initial effort was strewn with typos -- "Alex Baldwin" ... "dieing" -- he deleted it and tweeted an edited version about 25 minutes later.

It's also not the first, or 50th, time he's attacked a celebrity via Twitter. Here are his 10 weirdest and/or ugliest rants.

10 -- Vs. British comedian Russell Brand

Trump has been ribbing Brand for years, usually over his marriage to Katy Perry, which Trump was (not incorrectly, as it turned out) suspicious of from early on.

I like Russell Brand, but Katy Perry made a big mistake when she married him. Let's see if I'm right---I hope not. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2011

Three years later:

I watched Russell Brand @rustyrockets on the @jimmyfallon show the other night—what the hell do people see in Russell—a major loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2014

.@katyperry Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand. There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2014

.@piersmorgan Russell has nothing going for himself except for energy & aggression. Without that he would be dead—a first class dummy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2014

9 -- Vs. Kristen Stewart

For about a month in the fall of 2012, Trump tweeted obsessively about Stewart's breakup with "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson. (Stewart reportedly cheated on the British actor.) Here's a sampling...

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Robert I'm getting a lot of heat for saying you should dump Kristen- but I'm right. If you saw the Miss Universe girls you would reconsider. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

After Friday's Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen--she will cheat on him again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2012

8 -- Vs. Mac Miller

Mac Miller is a rapper. In 2011, he released a track called "Donald Trump." This -- as you can see below -- drove Trump, who wasn't cut in on the profits, absolutely insane.

Little @MacMiller, I'm now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

It was just announced that @MacMiller's song "DonaldTrump" went platinum—tell Mac Miller to kiss my ass! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2013

"@TEAM_ACKMANN: @realDonaldTrump how do you really feel about Mac Miller? He used my name without my permission and song became a Great hit — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2013

Little Mac Miller's next album may bomb. He can't use my name again for sales. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2013

7 -- Vs. Kim Novak

Not for the last time, Trump mocked the appearance of a woman appearing on his television. The target on Oscar night 2014? The 81-year-old (at the time) actress Kim Novak.

I'm having a real hard time watching the Academy Awards (so far). The last song was terrible! Kim should sue her plastic surgeon! #Oscars — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014

6 -- Vs. Bette Midler

A couple of hours after the Novak tweet, Trump was back at it. This time his target was Bette Midler, who sang "Wind Beneath My Wings" during the annual "In Memoriam" tribute.

They should have allowed applause during the TRIBUTE to the departed - Really bad production. Bette Midler sucked! #Oscars — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014

5 -- Vs. Rosie O'Donnell

No secret here, Trump has been preoccupied with O'Donnell (who has been critical of him), attacking her repeatedly -- often in a nasty, misogynist tone -- for years.

2011

I feel sorry for Rosie 's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie--a true loser. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2011

2012

She's baaack! @Rosie needs me to salvage her dying career. But it won't help-- she's got no talent & no persona. Too many tv cancellations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

2013

"@RyanRMiner: @realDonaldTrump Is your fued with @Rosie over?" No, it will never end, but she has become totally irrelevant! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2013

2014

Rosie is crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb - other than that I like her very much! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2014

2015

I predicted Rosie O'Donnell would fail at the View, and was right. Now I predict Rosie will take over for Brian Williams! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2015

2016

It was Rosie O'Donnell who ate the cake in the vicious Hillary commercial about me, not Crooked Hillary! @marthamaccallum — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2016

(This last one was a fact check of a Fox News piece.)

4 -- Vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice...but at least he tried hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

3 -- Vs. the cast of 'Hamilton'

Ten days after the 2016 election, Vice President-elect Mike Pence visited Broadway to see "Hamilton," the hit musical. After the performance, Brandon Victor Dixon, who played Aaron Burr, addressed Pence (after urging the audience not to boo the incoming veep). Dixon said:

"We, sir -- we -- are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us."

This made Trump quite angry. He duly launched one of the first of his post-election Twitter tirade/culture war explosions.

Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

2 -- Vs. Arianna Huffington

It's not clear what precisely set him off here. Maybe this HuffPost article niggling him for being "moody" from a couple of weeks earlier? In any event, here's the future President of the United States mocking Huffington:

.@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2012

1 -- Vs. Beyoncé

In response to viral surveillance video showing Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, hitting and kicking her brother-in-law in an elevator after the 2014 Met Ball, Trump parceled out the blame.