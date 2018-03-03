Atlanta, here we go again. This time it's the NRA.

Terence Moore is an Atlanta-based national sports columnist and commentator. He's a CNN sports contributor and a visiting professor of journalism at Miami University in Ohio. Follow him on Twitter @TMooreSports. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Do Georgia Republican politicians have amnesia?

Why would a slew of them, fearful of the National Rifle Association, seemingly have no problem with voting to take away a $50 million tax break from Delta and risk the possibility that nearly 85,000 jobs sprint across the state line, along with tens of billions of dollars for the local economy?

Don't they remember when another symbolic move nearly deprived the state of a sports-related economic bonanza?

Terence Moore

One would hope that the story of how the old state flag, which was essentially the Confederate flag, nearly strangled Georgia's ability to host lucrative national sporting events in Atlanta wouldn't be so easily forgotten.

Back then, the NFL began cracking down on giving Super Bowls to cities that weren't politically correct. In fact, league officials moved the 1993 Super Bowl from Phoenix to Los Angeles after the state of Arizona refused to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday as a paid state holiday.