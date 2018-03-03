Europe's icy blast claims more lives

London (CNN) A cold snap gripping Europe continued to take a toll into the weekend, with three more deaths reported in Poland.

The number of weather-related deaths in the country has risen to 18 since Monday, Anna Adamkiewicz of the Government Center for Security said Saturday.

Authorities in Mantua, Italy, said Saturday that a homeless person, described as a foreign citizen, 52, was found dead the previous evening.

Six people have also died in Spain, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Friday.

The frigid temperatures of the past few days are starting to ease in parts of the continent, however.

