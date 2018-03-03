Independent Spirit Awards: The complete winners list

(CNN) The 33rd Independent Spirit Awards were handed out in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll hosted the awards, which are annually held the day before the Academy Awards.

"I, Tonya" star Allison Janney won best supporting female at the event. She thanked the film's ambitious creative team, who shot "I, Tonya" in about a month, for the opportunity.

"It is that kind of spirit that represents the best of independent filmmaking, and by giving me this, you honor them as well."

The list of winners is below.

Read More