'M*A*S*H' actor David Ogden Stiers dies at 75

(CNN) David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in the TV comedy series "M*A*S*H," died Saturday, the agency representing him said.

The actor was 75.

He died "peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer," the MKS Talent Agency tweeted.

"His talent was only surpassed by his heart," the agency added.

I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer.



His talent was only surpassed by his heart. pic.twitter.com/fjuGmbVYgd — MKS Talent Agency (@MKSTalentAgency) March 3, 2018

Stiers was nominated for two Emmy awards for his performance as Winchester in "M*A*S*H," the popular series that ran for 11 seasons from 1972 until its high-rated finale in February 1983. He joined the cast in 1977, filling the void left when actor Larry Linville's Frank Burns character left the show.

Read More