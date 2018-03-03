Honduran police arrest executive in environmental activist's death

(CNN) A hydroelectric executive was arrested Friday and accused of helping to plan the murder of Honduran environmental activist Berta Cáceres two years ago, the country's prosecutors said.

Roberto David Castillo Mejía, executive president of Desarrollos Energéticos Sociedad Anónima (DESA), was detained Friday at the Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport in the Honduran capital as he was trying to flee the country, the Honduran attorney general's office said on Twitter

Roberto David Castillo Mejía es autor intelectual del crimen de Berta Cáceres, según investigaciones de la #FEDCV y #ATIC pic.twitter.com/HCdi5kB7gN — Ministerio Público (@MP_Honduras) March 2, 2018

He is accused of "providing logistics and other resources to one of the perpetrators of the murder," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

In an email to CNN, DESA called the detention "unjust," adding that Castillo and "all members of DESA are totally disconnected to any act of violence, and the company rejects this decision, which was made based on international pressure and smear campaigns against the company, conducted by NGOs," the statement said.

The company has long denied any connection to the murder. Castillo is the ninth suspect arrested in the activist's death. The other suspects include two former DESA employees, a former Honduran military sergeant and a former major in the country's armed forces. Castillo also served in the Honduran military as a second lieutenant in the military intelligence unit. All nine are currently behind bars.

