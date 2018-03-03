(CNN) At least eight people were killed and more than 80 injured in two attacks in Burkina Faso's capital, one of them targeting the French embassy, security officials said.

Security Minister Clement Sawadogo told a news conference in Ouagadougou Friday that those killed were all security personnel.

The injured were being treated at local civilian and military hospitals, he said, adding that dozens were in "quite serious conditions" and three were "considered very serious."

Sawadogo confirmed there were two coordinated attacks: one against the French embassy, the other against the national army headquarters, and said assailants used a "vehicle packed with explosives" against the latter.

Bystanders look on as security personnel move beside an armoured personnel carrier in Ouagadougou on Friday.

Rémi Dandjinou, Burkina Faso's minister of communication, told CNN on Friday that six attackers had been "neutralized" across the two sites.

