There has been, on average, 1 school shooting every week this year

We're only 19 weeks into 2018, and there have already been 21 school shootings where someone was hurt or killed. That averages out to more than 1 shooting a week.

The parameters CNN followed in this count are:

A shooting that involved at least one person being shot (not including the shooter)

A shooting that occurred on school grounds

We included grades K through college/university level

We included gang violence, fights and domestic violence

We included accidental discharge of a firearm as long as the first two parameters are met

May 11: Palmdale, California