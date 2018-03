San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) More than $200 million dollars' worth of materials are expected to arrive in Puerto Rico this month to help the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hit its 95% power restoration goal at the end of the month.

More than 7,000 poles and nearly 400 miles of conductor wire are slated to arrive in the next two weeks, said Col. Jason Kirk, commander of the Corps' district that includes the island.

The additional supplies, according to Kirk, are part of the reason he believes the people of Puerto Rico can count on 90 to 95% power restoration by March 31.

A donated solar lamp in a driveway illuminates storm debris still waiting to be collected last December.

Contractors restoring power in Puerto Rico under the USACE are expected to leave the island by mid-April, according to the Corps' current plan as obtained by CNN.

According to Puerto Rico's power authority, on average 87% of the island has power. But Kirk admits that number falls to about 50% in the interior part of the island, and 150,000 US citizens on the island still don't have power

