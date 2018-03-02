(CNN) On the ground, forecasters looking at weather maps warned that a monster nor'easter would bring flooding and wind damage.

But the view was even worse from 4,000 feet, as one passenger jet pilot soon learned flying through the storm Friday morning.

After making it through a tough patch of turbulence as the plane headed toward Washington Dulles International Airport, the pilot sent a report to the Aviation Weather Center.

The center, which is run by the National Weather Service, swiftly relayed the message to its Twitter followers. It was a report from a pilot that no passenger wants to hear. "Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up," the tweet said.

Pilot report from the Washington DC area this morning:

"IAD UUA /OV KIAD/TM 1238/FL040/TP CRJ2/TB MOD-SEV/RM VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. AWC-WEB" — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) March 2, 2018

The pilot of the flight, which took off in Charlottesville, Virginia, was able to send the message as soon as it got close enough to the ground, said Clinton Wallace, the center's deputy director.

