Oprah Winfrey to appear on The Van Jones Show

(CNN) Global media mogul, philanthropist, producer and actress Oprah Winfrey will sit down with CNN's Van Jones for a special episode of "The Van Jones Show", airing on CNN at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 11.

In a wide-ranging interview, Winfrey, who has issued multiple denials that she'll be running for president after her rousing speech at the Golden Globes sent the rumor mill into overdrive, will give her take on some of the biggest issues facing America today.

That includes everything from her support of the March For Our Lives youth activists, to her connection with Trump supporters in an increasingly partisan political environment, her thoughts on the #Metoo movement, and her new movie, "A Wrinkle in Time."

The film's director, Academy Award nominee and four-time Emmy winner Ava DuVernay, will also join Jones to talk about her experience as one of the few female women of color directors in Hollywood , her fight for diversity in the film industry and criminal justice reform.