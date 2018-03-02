Jerome Powell Fast Facts

Breaking News

Jerome Powell looks on as President Trump speaks during a press event in the Rose Garden at the White House, November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome "Jay" Powell.

Personal:
Birth date: February 4, 1953
Birth place: Washington, DC
Birth name: Jerome Hayden Powell
    Father: Jerome Powell, attorney
    Mother: Patricia (Hayden) Powell, mathematician
    Marriage: Elissa (Leonard) Powell (1985-present)
    Children: Samuel; Lucy; Susie
    Education: Princeton University, A.B. in Politics, 1975; Georgetown University, J.D., 1979
    Other Facts:
    Was editor-in-chief of the Georgetown Law Journal.
    Powell is the first chairman in 40 years not to hold a Ph.D. in economics.
    Avid cyclist who has been known to ride his bike to work at the Fed.
    Timeline:
    1984-1990 -     Works at the investment bank Dillon, Read & Co.
    1990-1993 - Assistant Secretary and then Under Secretary of the Treasury for Finance, under President George H. W. Bush.
    1997-2005 - Partner at The Carlyle Group, a private equity and asset management firm.
    2010-2012 - Visiting scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, DC.
    May 25, 2012-present - Serves on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Reappointed and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a 14-year term ending January 31, 2028.
    April 2017 - Powell is appointed to head oversight of the "too big to fail" banks.
    November 2, 2017 - President Donald Trump announces Powell as his nominee to replace Janet Yellen as the next Fed chair.
    December 5, 2017 - The Senate Banking Committee votes 22 to 1 in favor of advancing Powell's nomination, with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as the only member in opposition.
    January 23, 2018 - Wins Senate confirmation by a vote of 84-13 with strong bipartisan support.
    February 5, 2018 - Takes office as the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve, for a four-year term.