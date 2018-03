Son sought in shooting deaths of parents at Central Michigan University

(CNN) Police are looking for the son of a husband and wife who were fatally shot Friday at a residence hall at Central Michigan University, campus officials said.

James Eric Davis Jr., 19, was identified as a suspect in what authorities said was a family-related domestic dispute. It was the nation's 12th school shooting this year

The university, in Mount Pleasant, identified the victims as James Eric Davis Sr., 48, and Diva Jeenen Davis, 47, the suspect's parents.

A relative told CNN: "The family is in shock and trying to piece everything together."

The suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to police. He was wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie when last seen.

