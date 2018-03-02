Breaking News

Evacuation orders lifted for Santa Barbara County after storm passes

By Stella Chan, CNN

Updated 1:26 PM ET, Fri March 2, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Residents in several communities damaged recently by fires and mudslides were told to evacuate.
Residents in several communities damaged recently by fires and mudslides were told to evacuate.

(CNN)Thousands of Southern Californians were allowed to return to their homes Friday, one day after the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced a mandatory evacuation in anticipation of a powerful storm that could bring "dangerous flash flooding, mud and debris flow."

"The worst of the storm has passed and we are cautiously optimistic that due to a significant amount of pre-storm preparation we have come through this with minimal impact," said Rob Lewin, Santa Barbara County Management Director.
The sheriff's office, in consultation with fire agencies and other public safety officials, lifted the evacuation order at 9 a.m. (noon ET) on Friday.
On Thursday, more than 20,000 people in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Summerland and Carpinteria were ordered to evacuate their homes "out of an abundance of caution," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.
    The order also included Montecito, the community where at least 21 people were killed and two people were never found after mudflows in January. The evacuations were taking place in areas scorched by December's massive Thomas Fire and two other blazes.
    An aerial view of Montecito, California, shows mudflow and debris on Wednesday, January 10. Heavy rains unleashed deadly mudslides Tuesday that damaged or swept away dozens of homes in Southern California.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    An aerial view of Montecito, California, shows mudflow and debris on Wednesday, January 10. Heavy rains unleashed deadly mudslides Tuesday that damaged or swept away dozens of homes in Southern California.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    A damaged home is seen in Montecito on January 10.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A damaged home is seen in Montecito on January 10.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Part of a structure sits in a tree after being knocked off its foundation by a Montecito mudslide on January 10.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Part of a structure sits in a tree after being knocked off its foundation by a Montecito mudslide on January 10.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Emergency personnel carry a woman from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito on Tuesday, January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Emergency personnel carry a woman from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito on Tuesday, January 9.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Kerry Mann navigates the large boulders and mudflow that destroyed her friend&#39;s home in Montecito.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Kerry Mann navigates the large boulders and mudflow that destroyed her friend's home in Montecito.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    A view of the 101 freeway from Olive Mill Road in Montecito.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A view of the 101 freeway from Olive Mill Road in Montecito.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek in Montecito on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek in Montecito on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Mud fills the interior of a destroyed car in Burbank on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Mud fills the interior of a destroyed car in Burbank on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Runoff water from a creek floods Highway 101 in Montecito on January 9. Flooding forced many heavily traveled roads to close.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Runoff water from a creek floods Highway 101 in Montecito on January 9. Flooding forced many heavily traveled roads to close.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Reilly, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, looks for victims in Montecito on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Reilly, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, looks for victims in Montecito on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    A firefighter clears debris in Los Angeles on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A firefighter clears debris in Los Angeles on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    A van is stuck in the mud in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A van is stuck in the mud in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    A police vehicle drives across a flooded side road in Montecito, near the San Ysidro exit of Highway 101 on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A police vehicle drives across a flooded side road in Montecito, near the San Ysidro exit of Highway 101 on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Mud covers a road in Burbank on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Mud covers a road in Burbank on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Los Angeles firefighters work amid floodwaters and mud on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Los Angeles firefighters work amid floodwaters and mud on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    A member of the Long Beach search and rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A member of the Long Beach search and rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Mud washes away personal belongings in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Mud washes away personal belongings in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Rushing rainwater fills the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Rushing rainwater fills the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    32 california mudslide 011025 california mudslide 011024 california mudslide 011034 california mudslide 0109 RESTRICTED 27 california mudslide 0110 RESTRICTED 22 california mudslide 0109 RESTRICTED 21 california mudsliced 010926 california mudslide 010901 CA mudslide 011009 california mudslide32 california mudslide 0109 RESTRICTED08 california mudslide29 california mudslide 010916 california mudslide 02 CA mudslide 011014 california mudslide 13 california mudslide 10 california mudslide
    Read More

    Getting out, just in case

    Mark Olson was outside his home Thursday filling up bags with dirt from January's mudflows. He and some friends were putting the bags around the garage and setting other sacks to funnel water away from his property.
    "We're putting all the debris that came down to use," he said. "There's a lot of wishful thinking and hope that somehow this time around it's not as devastating as the last (storm in January)."
    Before the latest storm passed and the evacuation orders were lifted, Laura Ziouani and her family packed, took their dogs and headed to a hotel.
    "It's difficult to keep leaving but I think it's the best thing to do," Ziouani said.
    Thursday's evacuation was the third one in the past months and Ziouani said she knows it may not be the last one.
    "(It's) frustrating. At the end of the day, you have to do what you have to do," she added.

    CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.