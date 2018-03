(CNN) For the second time in two months, the people of Boston are putting on their high waders.

Only twice in the last century has a high tide in Boston Harbor topped 15 feet -- during the blizzard of 1978 and January 4, during a savage storm that sent water sloshing through the streets of Beantown.

But thanks to the nor'easter that's wreaking havoc on the East Coast, the city may suffer through near-record -- or maybe even record -- high tide levels over the next two tide cycles that will occur before midnight Friday and late Saturday morning.

A scary high tide happened late Friday morning but it only reached 14.67 feet -- close but not a record-breaker.

Still, water filled streets in East Boston and nearby towns.

Read More