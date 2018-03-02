The stunning stats on the East Coast bomb cyclone

(CNN) Check out these eye-popping stats from the bomb cyclone hammering the East Coast:

-- About 1 in 4 Americans will feel the effects from this storm. Some 80 million people are in the storm's path along the East coast, and they'll suffer through high winds -- exceeding 50 mph in some cases -- flooding and snowfall.

-- This particular storm will be a powerful one. A nor'easter is considered a bomb cyclone when it drops 24 millibars in 24 hours. This one is expected to drop at 35 mb in 24 hours. What are millibars? It's a pressure measurement that tells the strength of the storm. Just remember that the lower the storm's pressure the stronger storm it is.

JUST WATCHED Just what exactly is a 'bomb cyclone'? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Just what exactly is a 'bomb cyclone'? 00:52

-- Massachusetts emergency officials said tides will be astronomically high in the next few days. Boston Harbor has only seen a tide level of 15 feet on two other occasions in nearly 100 years. One in the blizzard of 1978, and one with January's bomb cyclone storm back in January. It could happen three times alone with this storm!

-- This nor-easter's cold front stretches all the way southward to central Mexico, a distance of more than 2,500 miles.

Read More