Billy Graham to be laid to rest after a final crusade

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 12:37 AM ET, Fri March 2, 2018

American evangelist Billy Graham points upward as he preaches, early 1950s.
American evangelist Billy Graham points upward as he preaches, early 1950s.

(CNN)The Protestant preacher known as "America's pastor" will be remembered at a funeral Friday under a large white tent evoking his first "Canvas Cathedral" revival nearly 70 years ago.

The private service for the Rev. Billy Graham, who was 99 when he died at home in Montreat, North Carolina, last week, is expected to be attended by about 2,300 guests, including President Donald Trump and the first lady.
After the service at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, the globetrotting preacher and spiritual confidant to American presidents will be buried beside his wife, Ruth, at the foot of the cross-shaped brick walkway in the library's Prayer Garden.
The noontime service, in many ways Graham's final crusade, will be streamed live.
    "It was Mr. Graham's explicit intent that his funeral service reflect and reinforce the gospel message he preached for more than 60 years," his spokesman, Mark DeMoss, said on the website of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
    Evangelist Billy Graham, who reached millions of people through his Christian rallies and developed a relationship with every US president since Harry Truman, died Wednesday, February 21, at the age of 99.
    Evangelist Billy Graham, who reached millions of people through his Christian rallies and developed a relationship with every US president since Harry Truman, died Wednesday, February 21, at the age of 99.
    A school portrait of Graham, age 17, in 1935. After high school, Graham moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Tennessee to enroll in the conservative Christian school Bob Jones College. He then transferred to the Florida Bible Institute. He was ordained a Southern Baptist minister in 1939 and quickly gained a reputation as an evangelical preacher.
    A school portrait of Graham, age 17, in 1935. After high school, Graham moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Tennessee to enroll in the conservative Christian school Bob Jones College. He then transferred to the Florida Bible Institute. He was ordained a Southern Baptist minister in 1939 and quickly gained a reputation as an evangelical preacher.
    Graham preaches in the early 1950s. He said he became &quot;born again&quot; after hearing an evangelist at a tent meeting in 1934.
    Graham preaches in the early 1950s. He said he became "born again" after hearing an evangelist at a tent meeting in 1934.
    Graham reads on an airplane during a &quot;Pulpit in the Sky&quot; trip in 1953.
    Graham reads on an airplane during a "Pulpit in the Sky" trip in 1953.
    Graham addresses a crowd in London&#39;s Trafalgar Square in 1954. Graham&#39;s London crusade lasted 12 weeks and drew huge crowds.
    Graham addresses a crowd in London's Trafalgar Square in 1954. Graham's London crusade lasted 12 weeks and drew huge crowds.
    Graham speaks to soccer fans in London during halftime of a match between Chelsea and Newcastle United.
    Graham speaks to soccer fans in London during halftime of a match between Chelsea and Newcastle United.
    In the 1950s, Graham began a weekly Sunday night radio program, &quot;The Hour of Decision.&quot;
    In the 1950s, Graham began a weekly Sunday night radio program, "The Hour of Decision."
    Graham embraces his family upon his return from his &quot;Crusade for Christ&quot; tour in the 1950s. With him from left are his wife, Ruth, and his daughters Anne, Virginia and Ruth (Bunny).
    Graham embraces his family upon his return from his "Crusade for Christ" tour in the 1950s. With him from left are his wife, Ruth, and his daughters Anne, Virginia and Ruth (Bunny).
    In 1957, Graham&#39;s crusade at New York&#39;s Madison Square Garden ran nightly for 16 weeks.
    In 1957, Graham's crusade at New York's Madison Square Garden ran nightly for 16 weeks.
    US President Dwight D. Eisenhower visits with Graham at the White House in 1957.
    US President Dwight D. Eisenhower visits with Graham at the White House in 1957.
    Supporters greet Graham upon his arrival in New York in 1959. Graham and his wife were returning from a six-month speaking tour that included stops in Australia and the Soviet Union.
    Supporters greet Graham upon his arrival in New York in 1959. Graham and his wife were returning from a six-month speaking tour that included stops in Australia and the Soviet Union.
    In 1960, Graham explains the Bible to Waarusha warriors in Tanzania.
    In 1960, Graham explains the Bible to Waarusha warriors in Tanzania.
    Graham visits with children during a trip to Ghana in 1960.
    Graham visits with children during a trip to Ghana in 1960.
    Graham sits in a jungle clearing a few miles from Ibadan, Nigeria, in 1960.
    Graham sits in a jungle clearing a few miles from Ibadan, Nigeria, in 1960.
    Graham sits with US President John F. Kennedy.
    Graham sits with US President John F. Kennedy.
    Graham gets a kiss from his wife, Ruth, after they returned to the United States following a tour in Africa and the Middle East.
    Graham gets a kiss from his wife, Ruth, after they returned to the United States following a tour in Africa and the Middle East.
    Graham preached that racial segregation was unbiblical, but some civil rights rights leaders criticized him for not being more involved in the civil rights movement. Graham asked the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to deliver a prayer at a Madison Square Garden crusade in New York in 1957.
    Graham preached that racial segregation was unbiblical, but some civil rights rights leaders criticized him for not being more involved in the civil rights movement. Graham asked the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to deliver a prayer at a Madison Square Garden crusade in New York in 1957.
    Graham dictates a synopsis of his evening sermon into a tape recorder in 1962. Secretaries would then type the synopsis for distribution to the press. Graham was conducting an eight-day crusade in Fresno, California.
    Graham dictates a synopsis of his evening sermon into a tape recorder in 1962. Secretaries would then type the synopsis for distribution to the press. Graham was conducting an eight-day crusade in Fresno, California.
    Graham appears in the 1963 documentary &quot;The World&#39;s Greatest Showman: The Legend of Cecil B. DeMille.&quot;
    Graham appears in the 1963 documentary "The World's Greatest Showman: The Legend of Cecil B. DeMille."
    Graham addresses the congregation at the opening of a 32-day London crusade in 1966.
    Graham addresses the congregation at the opening of a 32-day London crusade in 1966.
    Graham speaks to more than 5,000 US troops in Vietnam in 1966.
    Graham speaks to more than 5,000 US troops in Vietnam in 1966.
    Graham addresses an audience in 1967. He was frequently listed by Gallup as one of the &quot;Ten Most Admired Men in the World.&quot;
    Graham addresses an audience in 1967. He was frequently listed by Gallup as one of the "Ten Most Admired Men in the World."
    Graham is flanked by US President Richard Nixon, left, and Vice President Spiro Agnew as they bow their heads in prayer in 1969. Graham was speaking at Nixon&#39;s inauguration.
    Graham is flanked by US President Richard Nixon, left, and Vice President Spiro Agnew as they bow their heads in prayer in 1969. Graham was speaking at Nixon's inauguration.
    Graham rides a donkey in Jerusalem while visiting the city in 1969.
    Graham rides a donkey in Jerusalem while visiting the city in 1969.
    Graham speaks to a crowd of 18,000 on the closing night of the Southern Baptist Convention in 1974.
    Graham speaks to a crowd of 18,000 on the closing night of the Southern Baptist Convention in 1974.
    Graham speaks at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1978. Inclement weather had forced the crusade to the nearby Mid-South Coliseum, but when the clouds lifted, Graham went to the stadium to speak to those who could not get into the smaller indoor arena.
    Graham speaks at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1978. Inclement weather had forced the crusade to the nearby Mid-South Coliseum, but when the clouds lifted, Graham went to the stadium to speak to those who could not get into the smaller indoor arena.
    Graham and his wife visit her birthplace in Huaiyin, China, in 1988. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2007.
    Graham and his wife visit her birthplace in Huaiyin, China, in 1988. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2007.
    Graham takes a boat ride with US President George H.W, Bush near Bush&#39;s summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, in 1989.
    Graham takes a boat ride with US President George H.W, Bush near Bush's summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, in 1989.
    Graham preaches in New York&#39;s Central Park in 1991. It was his first appearance in New York City since 1970. The crowd was estimated at 200,000.
    Graham preaches in New York's Central Park in 1991. It was his first appearance in New York City since 1970. The crowd was estimated at 200,000.
    Graham stands next to singer Johnny Cash in New York&#39;s Central Park.
    Graham stands next to singer Johnny Cash in New York's Central Park.
    Pope John Paul II meets with Graham at the Vatican in 1993. Graham had often been called the &quot;Protestant Pope.&quot;
    Pope John Paul II meets with Graham at the Vatican in 1993. Graham had often been called the "Protestant Pope."
    In 1996, House Speaker Newt Gingrich presents Graham with a Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill.
    In 1996, House Speaker Newt Gingrich presents Graham with a Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill.
    Graham gestures as he speaks to a capacity crowd at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1996.
    Graham gestures as he speaks to a capacity crowd at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1996.
    In 1997, Graham gave the invocation at the second inauguration of President Bill Clinton.
    In 1997, Graham gave the invocation at the second inauguration of President Bill Clinton.
    Graham greets Chinese President Jiang Zemin at a California luncheon in 1997.
    Graham greets Chinese President Jiang Zemin at a California luncheon in 1997.
    Former first lady Nancy Reagan greets Graham at the gala dedication of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.
    Former first lady Nancy Reagan greets Graham at the gala dedication of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.
    Presidential candidate George W. Bush meets with Graham in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2000. Years earlier, Bush said, a conversation with Graham had helped lead him to give up drinking.
    Presidential candidate George W. Bush meets with Graham in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2000. Years earlier, Bush said, a conversation with Graham had helped lead him to give up drinking.
    Graham speaks to a crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2004. Over the course of his career, Graham preached to more than 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.
    Graham speaks to a crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2004. Over the course of his career, Graham preached to more than 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.
    Graham leads his &quot;last crusade&quot; at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York in 2005. He spoke to more than 230,000 people.
    Graham leads his "last crusade" at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York in 2005. He spoke to more than 230,000 people.
    Graham sits in his mountain home in Montreat, North Carolina, in 2006.
    Graham sits in his mountain home in Montreat, North Carolina, in 2006.
    Graham and his son Franklin attend the Metro Maryland Festival in 2006. The three-day program was led by Franklin.
    Graham and his son Franklin attend the Metro Maryland Festival in 2006. The three-day program was led by Franklin.
    US President Barack Obama meets with Graham at his Montreat home in 2010.
    US President Barack Obama meets with Graham at his Montreat home in 2010.
    Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks with Graham and his son Franklin during a visit to Montreat in 2012.
    Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks with Graham and his son Franklin during a visit to Montreat in 2012.
    Well-wishers gather with Graham at his 95th birthday celebration in 2013.
    Well-wishers gather with Graham at his 95th birthday celebration in 2013.
    A tribute at the US Capitol

    The 90-minute service in the library's main parking lot comes after Trump and high-profile Washington leaders praised Graham this week at the US Capitol Rotunda. The influential minister became only the fourth person to lie in honor there.
    Graham's eldest son, Franklin, will deliver the funeral message Friday, according to the association website. Graham's sister Jean Ford, his son Nelson and daughters Virginia Graham Tchividjian, Anne Graham Lotz, and Ruth Graham McIntyre will deliver family tributes. His pastor and close friend Donald Wilton, and David Bruce, his executive assistant for more than two decades, will speak at the burial.
    A guiding light to generations of American evangelicals, Graham is said to have converted millions to Christianity. He evangelized to nearly 215 million people over six decades and prayed alongside US presidents from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.
    US leaders who relied on the spiritual counsel of the man some called the "Protestant pope" included Lyndon B. Johnson, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
    Graham: I was faithful to the message
    Converting millions to Christianity

    During his life, Graham reportedly persuaded more than 3 million people to commit their lives to Christianity. His preaching reached 185 of the world's 195 countries, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
    News of Graham's death on February 21 elicited remembrances from Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former Presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush and many others.
    Graham is credited with bringing the gospel message of tent-revival preachers into the modern media age by employing everything from telegrams to telephones to the internet in his lifelong quest to "win souls for Christ."
    Along the way, he avoided the types of public scandals that befell other prominent preachers.
    His missionary work began in 1944 at rallies for the Youth for Christ Campus Life ministry. Within a few years, he held the first of his famous tent crusades in downtown Los Angeles, where 350,000 people heard him preach over eight weeks. Those who heeded his message of salvation under the "Canvas Cathedral" included a radio disc jockey, a small-time mobster and an Olympic athlete.
    Graham founded the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in 1950, launching a global ministry that even attracted followers from liberal Protestant congregations and Catholic parishes.
    The preacher eventually took his crusades -- a mix of hymns, preaching and patriotic fervor -- to more than 80 countries, according to William Martin, a former historian at Rice University and the author of "A Prophet with Honor: The Billy Graham Story."
    His "last crusade" in June 2005 in Queens, New York, drew 230,000 people.
    Graham also delivered his message via a weekly Sunday radio program called "The Hour of Decision" and wrote an advice column, "My Answer." In 1956, he founded the magazine Christianity Today, a leading evangelical publication.

    Born into a farming life

    William Franklin Graham Jr. was born November 7, 1918. He was raised on a dairy farm near Charlotte. He said he made a personal commitment to God in 1934 after hearing an evangelist preach.
    He graduated in 1940 from the Florida Bible Institute, now Trinity College. Graham was ordained that year by a Southern Baptist church in Florida.
    Graham graduated in 1943 with a bachelor's degree in anthropology from Wheaton College in Illinois, where he met Ruth Bell, his future wife. She was the daughter of the Southern Presbyterian missionary and surgeon L. Nelson Bell.
    What Billy Graham would want you to know about him
    What Billy Graham would want you to know about him
    The couple married in 1943 and later moved to Montreat. They had five children.
    "I don't think I could have ever married anybody that would have been more helpful to my work and ministry than she has been," he told Larry King on CNN in 2005.
    Ruth died in 2007 at the couple's home in Montreat.
    "Ruth was my life partner, and we were called by God as a team," Graham said in her obituary. "No one else could have borne the load that she carried."
    The pulpit brought him great political influence. He urged Dwight Eisenhower to run for president in 1952 and served as an unofficial adviser to the former general after he was elected. He also became close friends with President Lyndon Johnson and preached at the former president's funeral. President George W. Bush credits Graham for his transformation as a serious and committed evangelical.
    But one political connection tarnished a largely scandal-free life. His association with President Richard Nixon led to embarrassment in March 2002. At the time, tapes of private conversations revealed the evangelist joining the President in making anti-Semitic remarks. Graham apologized.
    Where Billy Graham &#39;missed the mark&#39;
    Where Billy Graham 'missed the mark'
    While some critics have said Graham was not active enough during the civil rights movement, the preacher was credited with taking down ropes that separated blacks and whites during crusades in the early 1950s, according to historian Martin and Cliff Barrows, Graham's longtime music and program director for the Evangelistic Association.
    During a crusade at New York's Madison Square Garden in 1957, Graham asked the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to deliver a prayer.
    After Friday's service, Graham's pine plywood casket -- which was crafted by Louisiana prison inmates -- will be lowered into the ground next to his wife's grave. The couple had agreed to be buried side by side.

    CNN Religion Editor Daniel Burke, Daniella Diaz and Jeremy Diamond contributed to this story.