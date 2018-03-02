Billy Graham laid to rest in casket handcrafted by Louisiana inmates

(CNN) Their names were burned into the pine plywood casket Billy Graham was laid to rest on Friday.

They were hardened prisoners at Louisiana State Penitentiary. In 2006, they built the plain wooden casket that would one day be lowered into the Charlotte, North Carolina, ground at the burial service for the globe-trotting preacher and spiritual confidant to American presidents.

More than 2,000 people attended Friday's private service for Graham, who was 99 when he died February 21 at his home in Montreat. Among the guests were President Donald Trump, the first lady and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

After the service at the Billy Graham Library, the Protestant preacher was buried beside his wife, Ruth, at the foot of the cross-shaped brick walkway in the library's Prayer Garden.

The caskets came courtesy of one of Graham's sons. In 2005, Graham's eldest son, Franklin, was struck by the "simple and natural beauty" of the wooden caskets during a visit to the penitentiary, according to a post on the website of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

