Washington (CNN) Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said it "shouldn't be a surprise to anybody in the whole wide world" that President Donald Trump is putting trade restrictions on steel.

"Steel tariffs should not surprise anyone. Go back to the presidential campaign," Ross said Friday night on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

The move has reportedly divided some of the President's top advisers, and some US companies are facing potential repercussions from international trade partners, who have said they will announce retaliatory restrictions on US products.

However, Ross defended the tariffs and called fears of a trade war "nonsense."

Read More