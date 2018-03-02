Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is asking chief of staff John Kelly for help in pushing his daughter and son-in-law out of the White House, The New York Times reports.

But Trump has told Kushner, who is a senior adviser, and his daughter Ivanka that they should remain in their roles, the Times reported.

Trump has vented at times that the couple should have never come to the White House and should leave, White House aides told the newspaper.

CNN has not independently confirmed the Times' report. A message left with the White House seeking comment Friday was not immediately returned.

Read More