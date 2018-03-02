Trump is the 13th President to honor Billy Graham

Charlotte, North Carolina (CNN) President Donald Trump and the first lady will be in attendance Friday as Reverend Billy Graham is laid to rest during a private funeral service at his library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The evangelist had met and prayed with every US President from Harry Truman to Barack Obama, developing friendships and serving as a spiritual adviser to many. He died last week at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, at the age of 99. All of the living US Presidents have issued statements honoring the late reverend.

Billy Graham was a humble servant who prayed for so many - and who, with wisdom and grace, gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2018

Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon, according to the Billy Graham Library , even offered Graham positions in government, "which he quickly and politely refused."

Speaking at a ceremony as Graham was laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, Trump recalled seeing Graham preach with his father at Yankee Stadium in 1957, calling him "an ambassador for Christ who reminded the world of the power of prayer and the gift of God's grace."

Truman was the first sitting president to meet with Billy Graham, who over the years became a witness and participant in US presidential history.

