Republican governor asks Trump to reconsider tariffs

Washington (CNN) Wisconsin's Republican governor says President Donald Trump's newly announced tariffs could be detrimental to American jobs.

On Thursday, Trump announced that his administration would implement new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The controversial move is likely to invite retaliatory measures from foreign countries, raising the specter of a trade war between the US and several other steel-producing countries.

Following the announcement, Gov. Scott Walker has asked Trump to reconsider his position on tariffs if he wants to protect US jobs.

"If the President wants to protect good-paying, family-supporting jobs in America, especially here in Wisconsin, then he should reconsider the administration's position on these tariffs, particularly on ultra-thin aluminum," Walker said in a statement. "As I described to US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross last year, there is not a market in America that can support the demand for ultra-thin aluminum for employers here in Wisconsin and across the country."

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted about the possibility of a trade war, posting that they are "easy to win."

