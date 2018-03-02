(CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday disputed the characterization that he voted against a Trump judicial nominee earlier this week solely because of his race.

The Senate voted 69-28 on Thursday to confirm Marvin Quattlebaum, who is white, as a US district judge for South Carolina.

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday, Schumer slammed Republicans' decision to block two African-American nominees under then-President Barack Obama for the same vacancy so they could fill the seat with a Republican-backed nominee as making "no sense, and compounding the injury was the lack of diversity ... of the appointees."

"This seat has been vacant for a long time," Schumer said Friday. "The two people nominated were African Americans, and I said now this new fellow is white, and we need the bench to have real diversity."

The New York Democrat argued that the "bench should look like America. I think most Americans agree with that."

