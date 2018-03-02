Scaramucci says he's on list of banned White House staffers

Washington (CNN) Anthony Scaramucci says he's on a list that bans certain former White House staffers from entering the White House without special permission.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

According to Bloomberg, the White House initially denied that Scaramucci had been banned, but later confirmed the reporting.

When asked if he anticipated being taken off the list by White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly, Scaramucci told CNN: "Ask him why he had his staff lie about it yesterday and why does his press event today contradict the public record."

"Morale is terrible. He caused it and he is a perpetual liar," Scaramucci said about Kelly.