Trump's EPA pick is a current Dow Chemical employee

(CNN) The White House announced Friday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate a Dow Chemical Co. lawyer to lead the Environmental Protection Agency's office of solid waste.

If confirmed, Peter C. Wright, a managing counsel for Dow, will be in charge of overseeing toxic waste sites that are tied to the company that once employed him.

According to a White House statement on the nomination, Wright provides counsel to the company's leaders and led the company's "legal strategies regarding Superfund sites and other federal and state-led remediation matters."

He also provides counsel on mergers, acquisitions and significant real estate transactions for the company.

According to the statement, Wright worked for the law firm Bryan Cave and Monsanto Company before joining Dow; he started his legal career with the environmental practice group of Baker and Daniels (now Faegre Baker and Daniels).