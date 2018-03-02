Sen. Orrin Hatch calls Obamacare supporters 'stupidest, dumbass people'

(CNN) Sen. Orrin Hatch says supporters of the Affordable Care Act are the "stupidest, dumbass" people he's ever seen.

Speaking about the massive GOP tax overhaul at the American Enterprise Institute on Thursday, the Utah Republican took some time to blast the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

"(We) finally did away with the individual mandate tax that was established under that wonderful bill called Obamacare," Hatch said. "Now, if you didn't catch on, I was being very sarcastic. That was the stupidest, dumbass bill that I've ever seen."

"Some of you may have loved it. If you do, you are one of the stupidest, dumbass people I've ever met," Hatch added. "There are a lot of them up there on Capitol Hill from time to time."

He also described Obamacare as one of the most "regressive taxes" in the tax code, especially because lower-income families were "paying most of the freight." He said it was one of the "great ironies" of Obamacare.

