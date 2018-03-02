(CNN) White House chief of staff John Kelly, seeking to defend himself from questions about how he handled the dismissal of Rob Porter, told reporters on Friday that he never considered resigning over the fallout.

Porter, President Donald Trump's staff secretary, was accused of domestic abuse against two ex-wives, though he denied any wrongdoing.

"I have absolutely nothing to even consider resigning over," Kelly said.

But Kelly did admit to reporters that senior White House aides "didn't cover ourselves in glory" in how they handled the fallout.

Kelly, in a lengthy meeting with reporters in his office on Friday, said he first learned of the "serious accusation" against Porter on February 6, the day reporters from the Daily Mail began asking the White House for reaction to what Porter's two ex-wives told them about his abusive behavior.

Read More