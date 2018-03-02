Why Trump is far more likely to cave on gun control than on free trade

(CNN) President Donald Trump deviated from the standard Republican line this week on two fronts: gun rights and free trade.

On guns, he suggested that he preferred to "take the gun first, go through due process second," angering most of the Republican establishment and the National Rifle Association. On trade, Trump announced his administration will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, flouting the traditional Republican support for free trade.

Yet, on gun rights, Trump is already trying to make nice with the NRA, tweeting Thursday, "Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA!" On trade, he is doubling down, tweeting Friday morning, "We must protect our country and our workers. Our steel industry is in bad shape. IF YOU DON'T HAVE STEEL, YOU DON'T HAVE A COUNTRY!"

So why the different reactions?

It all comes down to what Trump's base wants.

