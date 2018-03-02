Washington (CNN) Even though Ben Sasse and President Donald Trump are both Republicans, the Nebraska senator has been very clear he doesn't agree with many of the decisions the President has made this week.

In at least three separate statements, Sasse slammed Trump on his statements about guns and gun control measures, his decision to introduce steel and aluminum tariffs, and his statement that "trade wars are good."

Sasse has been a long-time critic of the President, but his comments this week highlight how the unorthodox GOP President's public statements have broken with traditional Republican policy position.

The most recent example came Friday, after Trump said trade wars can be good , even though his promise of steel and aluminum tariffs rattled markets.

"When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win," Trump wrote on Twitter.

