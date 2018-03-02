Why Americans think Trump is a racist

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) A new poll showing a majority of Americans think President Donald Trump is a racist reflects an unmitigated disaster for the nation -- it is a sad testament to Trump's fateful decision to draw political sustenance from the poisoned well of racial resentment.

A house divided against itself cannot stand, Abraham Lincoln said 160 years ago. It's no less true today: Our nation fails a little bit when some are scorned, ignored, cast out as perpetually inferior, inherently criminal and morally unworthy of help, respect and a hand up.

But from Lincoln's day to the present moment, there have always been politicians willing to stoke resentment and pander to fear and hatred. It is a simple, durable and reliable path to power.

Trump chose that path.

My friend Bill Moyers famously recounts an observation that his former boss, President Lyndon Johnson, made about cynical Southern segregationist politicians. "If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket," Johnson said. "Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you."