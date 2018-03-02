Lincoln's lesson for Donald Trump about Jeff Sessions

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and current counsel at the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him on Twitter @paulcallan. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Doris Kearns Goodwin, in her bestselling Lincoln biography, "Team of Rivals," describes a wise President who filled his Cabinet with political rivals. During his difficult, war-torn presidency, Lincoln earned their respect and saved the Union. Donald Trump, on the other hand, has populated his staff and Cabinet with those he perceives as "loyal," and given the pace of first year departures (at least 37 resigned or were fired), he appears to be earning only their enmity.

The latest case in point is Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

On Tuesday, the President, an expert in the art of invective, escalated his seeming efforts to force the resignation of the usually docile and supportive attorney general. He accused Sessions of "disgraceful" conduct for referring allegations of FBI and Justice Department improprieties outlined in the House Intelligence Committee's " Nunes memo " to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, rather than to regular Justice lawyers. The attorney general, for the first time, publicly returned rhetorical fire. He noted in a statement that:

"As long as I am the attorney general, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution."

In fact, the Sessions referral was entirely appropriate as the inspector general exists for exactly this purpose. An agency or department, such as Justice, cannot fairly investigate itself. The inspector general functions as an independent investigator, free from the bureaucratic biases and pressures of the entity under investigation.