What if Trump gave Putin the Alec Baldwin treatment?

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Another day, another Donald Trump Twitter attack on someone — or something — that got under his skin. So who was the "lucky" person this time? None other than actor, "Alex" Baldwin.

Yes, we all know his name is spelled "Alec," but when you combine an apparently angry Trump with the fact it was 5:42 in the morning, you get a tweet with spelling errors like these: "Alex Baldwin, whose dieing mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him. Alex, it was also agony for those who were forced to watch. You were terrible. Bring back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent!"

Baldwin did say that playing Trump was agony — he also commented that anyone would be more "ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually" qualified to be president than Trump.

About 20 minutes after unleashing this typo-laden tweet, Trump deleted it and reposted it with no spelling errors. Trump must have really been furious at Baldwin to take the time to delete that first tweet and then retype an entirely new, spell-checked one.

Now only if Trump would get as angry at Vladimir Putin for attacking our elections in 2016 as he does with the people who mock him personally.